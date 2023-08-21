BioWorld - Monday, August 21, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Gasherbrum Bio discovers new GLP1R agonists

Aug. 21, 2023
No Comments
Gasherbrum Bio Inc. has described glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, hyperglycemia, hypertension, obesity, stroke, myocardial infarction and gout, among others.
