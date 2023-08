Vision for future in crisp HD as Regeneron regenerates with new Eylea win

On the heels of the U.S. FDA clearance for Veopoz (pozelimab-bbfg) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to treat Chaple disease, the regulatory rollercoaster ride for the firm’s bid with higher-dose Eylea (aflibercept) ended with a green light for that compound as well. Eylea HD is indicated for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.