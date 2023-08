Neurocrine’s Ingrezza gets expanded FDA nod in chorea associated with HD

The impact of a black box warning on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s expanded U.S. label for Ingrezza (valbenazine) to treat chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (HD) appears up for debate, following FDA approval late Aug. 18. But analysts agree that it is unlikely to affect sales of the VMAT2 inhibitor in tardive dyskinesia, for which the company recently raised 2023 guidance as high as $1.82 billion.