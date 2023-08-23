BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Hutchmed’s sovleplenib meets primary, secondary endpoints in China phase III ITP trial
Aug. 22, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
Hutchmed (China) Ltd.’s sovleplenib (HMPL-523) met the primary endpoint of durable response rate and all secondary endpoints in the pivotal phase III trial in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China.
