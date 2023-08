Imugene in-licenses Precision Bioscience’s allogeneic CD19 CAR T in $227M deal

Immuno-oncology company Imugene Ltd. has acquired a worldwide exclusive license to Precision Biosciences Inc.’s allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell therapy program in a deal worth more than $227 million. The off-the-shelf CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), could potentially be the first allogeneic CAR T to be approved, Imugene CEO Leslie Chong told BioWorld.