BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

NDA submitted, Jyong seeks up to $40M in IPO for urinary disorders

Aug. 22, 2023
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Jyong Biotech Ltd. filed for an IPO that could raise as much as $40 million to advance a pipeline that includes several prospects for urinary system disorders, including one that has reached the NDA stage in the U.S.
BioWorld Asia Financings Genitourinary/Sexual Function Asia-Pacific