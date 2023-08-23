Pfizer’s RSV vaccine Abrysvo becomes first for maternal use to protect infants in US

The U.S. FDA approved Pfizer Inc.’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prophylactic, Abrysvo (RSVpreF) for maternal use, providing pregnant women with the option of protecting their newborns up to the age of 6 months against RSV for the first time. The regulator’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 14-0 in favor of approving the BLA for maternal use of the vaccine in May, a few weeks before the agency gave it the go-ahead for use in older adults (those ages 60 and older).