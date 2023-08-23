BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
With hold lifted, Fulcrum restarts phase Ib of FTX-6058 in sickle cell disease

Aug. 22, 2023
By Karen Carey
Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shot up 38.5% on Aug. 22 following news that the U.S. FDA had lifted the clinical hold on the company’s phase Ib sickle cell disease candidate, FTX-6058.
