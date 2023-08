BI joins the ongoing legal battle against the Inflation Reduction Act

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is the latest company to dive into the legal fray surrounding the federal government’s plan to change drug costs. The drug price negotiation program established by the Inflation Reduction Act is “unlawful,” according to the company’s brief, because it violates the due process clause and the just-compensation portion of the U.S. constitution’s Fifth Amendment.