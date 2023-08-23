BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical patents new Nav1.8 blockers

Aug. 23, 2023
No Comments
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed sodium channel protein type 10 subunit alpha (Nav1.8) channel blockers reported to be...
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric Patents