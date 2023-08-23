BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Musculoskeletal

Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical describes new cathepsin K inhibitors for osteoporosis

Aug. 23, 2023
No Comments
Shandong New Time Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified cathepsin K inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of osteoporosis, among others.
