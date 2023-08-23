BioWorld - Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Fore closes its series D to advance BRAF alterations drug

Aug. 23, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
Fore Biotherapeutics Inc. has closed on a $75 million series D financing so that it can continue developing its lead asset, plixorafenib, an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits BRAF alterations.
