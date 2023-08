Endocrine/Metabolic

A novel NLRP3 inhibitor reverses the cardiometabolic impact of obesity in models

Obesity is known to be associated with metabolic and cardiovascular disorders such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, or heart failure, all presenting a chronic low-grade inflammatory component. The activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway appears to be linked to the development of cardio-metabolic diseases.