Cancer

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical patent new RIPK1 inhibitors

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have disclosed fused heterocyclic compounds acting as receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and inflammatory disorders, among others.