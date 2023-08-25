BioWorld - Friday, August 25, 2023
NIAID to evaluate Imunon's DNA-based Lassa virus vaccine candidates in animal models

Aug. 25, 2023
Imunon Inc. has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for the evaluation of the immunogenicity and efficacy of two Imunon DNA-based Lassa virus vaccine candidates. Under the 3-year agreement, the NIAID will assess the efficacy of Placcine DNA constructs against Lassa virus in guinea pig and non-human primate disease models, including both prime and prime-boost vaccine strategies.
