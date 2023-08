Cancer

Highly potent and selective MASTL inhibitors disclosed

Microtubule-associated serine/threonine kinase-like (MASTL) is involved in cell proliferation, migration, and invasion and for that reason is considered a relevant therapeutic target for cancer treatment. At the recent ACS Fall meeting, researchers from Pfizer Inc. presented the discovery and characterization of a series of potent and selective MASTL inhibitors for the treatment of cancer.