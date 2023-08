Cancer

Terthera to supply Tb-161 for Radiopharm's RAD-402 prostate cancer radiopharmaceutical

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. has entered into an expanded agreement with Terthera BV under which Terthera will supply Radiopharm with Terbium-161 (Tb-161). The Tb-161 isotope will be linked to a proprietary monoclonal antibody to form RAD-402, a radiotherapeutic that is being developed by Radiopharm to target KLK3 expression.