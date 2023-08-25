BioWorld - Friday, August 25, 2023
Substance Use & Poisoning

NIAID grant supports Ceramedix's development of anti-ceramide antibody for GI ARS

Aug. 25, 2023
Ceramedix Holding LLC has been awarded a phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant valued at approximately US$3 million by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to support the evaluation of the non-clinical pharmacology of its lead drug candidate. The anti-ceramide antibody is in development through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a potential therapeutic to mitigate and/or treat illness due to radiation exposure.
BioWorld Science Substance use and poisoning Antibody Grant NIH