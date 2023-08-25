BioWorld - Friday, August 25, 2023
Cancer

Adlai Nortye Pharmaceutical patents new Wnt signaling inhibitors

Aug. 25, 2023
Adlai Nortye Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed Wnt signaling inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, immunological and inflammatory disorders.
