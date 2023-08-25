BioWorld - Friday, August 25, 2023
Cancer

Gilead Sciences describes new PARP-7 inhibitors for cancer

Aug. 25, 2023
Gilead Sciences Inc. has identified protein mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase TIPARP (PARP-7; ARTD14) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
