Cancer

Merck KGaA presents new MetAP2-targeting PROTACs

Merck Patent GmbH has divulged proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding agent coupled to methionine aminopeptidase-2 (MNPEP; MetAP2) targeting moiety via a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, malaria and benign prostatic hyperplasia, among others.