Merck’s phase III Coralreef program brings oral bid to PCSK9 ecosystem

Merck & Co. Inc. is pledging major resources on its prospect in the proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor space with a phase III program that together will enroll about 17,000 subjects and test oral peptide MK-0616’s effect on tackling low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.