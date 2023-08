With Sandoz’s MS approval, a biosimilar goes after big game

Biosimilars continue to pose cheaper alternatives to their established, blockbuster counterparts. The U.S. FDA has approved Tyruko (natalizumab-sztn) from Sandoz Inc., the generics business of Novartis AG. It is the first approved biosimilar to Biogen Inc.’s blockbuster Tysabri (natalizumab), an injectable monoclonal antibody for treating adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).