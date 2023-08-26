BioWorld - Saturday, August 26, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Big pharma piles on; Astrazeneca latest to file lawsuit over IRA

Aug. 25, 2023
No Comments
With the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services soon expected to publish the list of 10 drugs selected for the first round of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) price negotiations, Astrazeneca plc is the latest to file a challenge. It’s the first non-U.S.-headquartered company to do so and, unlike the other challenges, Astrazeneca’s complaint focuses on the impact to the Orphan Drug Act (ODA). In a statement, the Cambridge, U.K.-based firm said the “drug price negotiation provisions of the IRA run headlong into the goals” of the ODA.
BioWorld Regulatory CMS Medicare