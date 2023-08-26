Big pharma piles on; Astrazeneca latest to file lawsuit over IRA

With the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services soon expected to publish the list of 10 drugs selected for the first round of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) price negotiations, Astrazeneca plc is the latest to file a challenge. It’s the first non-U.S.-headquartered company to do so and, unlike the other challenges, Astrazeneca’s complaint focuses on the impact to the Orphan Drug Act (ODA). In a statement, the Cambridge, U.K.-based firm said the “drug price negotiation provisions of the IRA run headlong into the goals” of the ODA.