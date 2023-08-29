BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Omnix lining up phase II trial of insect-derived antibiotic
Omnix lining up phase II trial of insect-derived antibiotic
Aug. 28, 2023
By
Cormac Sheridan
Omnix Medical Ltd. is gearing up for a phase II trial next year of its novel peptide-based antibiotic OMN-6, the lead compound in a pipeline inspired by the antimicrobial strategies of insects.
