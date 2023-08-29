CHIKV vaccine fever on rise as Valneva phase III follows Bavarian Nordic data

About two weeks after chikungunya virus (CHIKV) vaccine contender Bavarian Nordic A/S provided phase III data with its prospect, rival Valneva SE rolled out positive phase III safety findings in adolescents with its single-dose candidate VLA-1553. Results from the Saint-Herblain, France-based company’s first trial in an endemic area with people previously infected with CHIKV showed the product was generally safe and well-tolerated in subjects aged 12-17 years, regardless of previous infection by the mosquito-borne disease, carried mainly by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Immunogenicity data from the study are expected in November.