Faster than light drug discovery: Superluminal launches with $33M seed round

As its name suggests, Superluminal Medicines Inc. is aiming for speed. The startup, which closed a $33 million seed round led by RA Capital Management, is combining a biology-focused approach with a generative AI platform it says has the potential to create candidate-ready compounds in a matter of months, with its initial sights set on G protein-coupled receptor targets.