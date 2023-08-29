Merger fervor: BIO wants the FTC to back off from the Amgen-Horizon deal

The U.S. FTC has recalibrated its challenge to Amgen Inc.’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc while one of the biggest trade groups has voiced its concerns about the government’s role in the deal. An amicus brief from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), along with the Illinois Manufacturers Association, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization, calls the FTC expansion into such deals overreach that chills pro-competitive biopharma mergers.