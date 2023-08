Gastrointestinal

Novel chalcone derivative presents relevant anti-NASH effects

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a progressive form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease with limited treatment options that can progress to more severe forms of liver damage such as cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma. Targeting peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) with compounds such as elafibranor (GFT-505) is a feasible strategy for the prevention and treatment of NASH.