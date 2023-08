Infection

Next-generation oral SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitor disclosed

Viral proteases are well-established therapeutic targets in HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections. Following the recent COVID-19 pandemic, one of the strategies in place is SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) inhibition, given the crucial role of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro in the replication of the virus.