BioWorld - Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Kinnate Biopharma patents BRAF inhibitors for cancer

Aug. 29, 2023
No Comments
A Kinnate Biopharma Inc. patent details serine/threonine-protein kinase B-raf (BRAF) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents