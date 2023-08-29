BioWorld - Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Vanderbilt University identifies new muscarinic M5 receptor antagonists

Aug. 29, 2023
No Comments
Research at Vanderbilt University has led to the identification of new muscarinic M5 receptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
