Cancer

Arvinas Operations describes new DGK-α inhibitors for cancer

Aug. 29, 2023
Arvinas Operations Inc. has reported the development of diacylglycerol kinase α (DGK-α; DGKA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
