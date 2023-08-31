BioWorld - Thursday, August 31, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Salvia implants first patient with neuromodulation device for severe cluster headache

Aug. 30, 2023
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
A woman in Nambour, Australia, is the first patient to receive a minimally invasive implantable neuromodulation device for severe migraine and cluster headache in a first-in-human study conducted by Salvia Bioelectronics BV.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/Psychiatric Asia-Pacific Australia