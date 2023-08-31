BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Home
Salvia implants first patient with neuromodulation device for severe cluster headache
Salvia implants first patient with neuromodulation device for severe cluster headache
Aug. 30, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
A woman in Nambour, Australia, is the first patient to receive a minimally invasive implantable neuromodulation device for severe migraine and cluster headache in a first-in-human study conducted by Salvia Bioelectronics BV.
BioWorld MedTech
Neurology/Psychiatric
Asia-Pacific
Australia