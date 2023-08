Nevia completes $3.1M financing for AI platform which detects ovarian cancer early

Nevia Bio Ltd. (formerly Gina Life Ltd.) completed a $3.1 million seed round that will allow the company, which has developed a platform that can decode biomarkers data from vaginal secretions for the early detection of ovarian cancer, to conduct clinical trials. With ovarian cancer the leading cause of death in women diagnosed with gynecological cancers, Nevia is hoping that its platform will save many lives.