With a new approval, BMS’s Reblozyl expands anemia treatment

The U.S. FDA has awarded Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) with its third approval for treating anemia with Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt). Specifically, the approval is for treating anemia without previous erythropoiesis stimulating agent use in adults with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes who may require regular red blood cell transfusions.