Lib’s lerodalcibep hits co-primary endpoints in phase III HeFH trial

Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients treated with lerodalcibep achieved a 58.6% reduction in LDL-cholesterol at week 24 and a 65% reduction at the mean of weeks 22 and 24 in the phase III trial Liberate-HeFH. The developer, Cincinnati-based Lib Therapeutics Inc., was founded in 2015 when it licensed the technology from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. but is just now emerging from stealth.