BioWorld - Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Epigenetic modifier modulator CS-014 shows good clot prevention profile in vivo

Aug. 30, 2023
No Comments
Under pathologic conditions such as vascular injury or atherosclerosis, the hyperactivation of platelets may lead to occlusive thrombus formation, myocardial infarction or stroke. Although there are several targets for clot prevention validated clinically, these strategies may present bleeding risk as a limitation. Researchers from the University of Michigan have reported on CS-014, a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor aimed to reduce clot formation without risk of bleeding.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cardiovascular Hematologic