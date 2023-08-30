BioWorld - Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Retune Pharma patents IGF-1R inhibitors

Aug. 30, 2023
No Comments
A Retune Pharma Inc. patent describes new insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R; CD221) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy (Graves ophthalmopathy) and autoimmune disease.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents