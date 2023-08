Endocrine/Metabolic

Medimmune divulges new dual GCGR/GLP-1R agonists

Medimmune Ltd. has prepared and tested lipidated peptide analogues with improved stability acting as dual agonists of glucagon receptor (GCGR) and glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R). They are reported to be useful for the treatment of obesity, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes.