UK allocates £13M for research into AI projects in health care

The U.K. government’s recent allocation of £13 million (US$16.5 million) to fund research that will deliver cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) projects is a sign of its ongoing commitment to use the latest innovative technologies to modernize the health care sector. However, a group of MPs have released a report which warned that although AI offers significant opportunities there remains governance challenges that must be addressed.