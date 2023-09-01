BioWorld - Friday, September 1, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Magassist wins FDA breakthrough nod for ventricular assist device

Sep. 1, 2023
By Doris Yu
No Comments
Magassist Co. Ltd. has been granted a breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA for its interventional ventricular assist device (VAD), which is expected to accelerate the development and approval of the product.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular Asia-Pacific China