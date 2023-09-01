Researchers develop AI robotic device that can self-adapt to deliver personalized drug treatment

Researchers have created an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled implantable bio-sensing device that can change shape and adapt to maintain drug treatment and bypass scar tissue build up. As the foreign body response continues to impact the longevity of implantable medical devices that treat many conditions, the researchers hope that the Fibrosensing Dynamic Soft Reservoir (FSDSR), capable of monitoring fibrotic capsule formation and overcoming its effects via soft robotic actuations, can change the way patients body respond to therapeutic treatments.