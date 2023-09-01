The U.S. FTC’s antitrust challenge to Amgen Inc.’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc has been resolved. Amgen agreed to do what it said it would do all along: not bundle PBM rebates on high-volume blockbuster drugs Tepezza and Krystexxa. The FTC brought the suit out of fear the massive merger would stifle competition by taking advantage of product rebate regulations. On Aug. 23, the FTC filed a motion asking for the two companies to work with the agency to find a “proper resolution” instead of rushing headlong into court. The resolution “sends a clear signal that the FTC and its state partners will scrutinize pharmaceutical mergers that enable such practices, and defend patients and competition in this vital marketplace,” said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. Amgen repeated its message that it has no reason, ability or intention to bundle the blockbusters with other products.

Genentech’s Alecensa works in phase III for early stage ALK-positive NSCLC

Roche Holding AG’s Genentech subsidiary scored in a phase III study with oral, anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor Alecensa (alectinib) in the early setting for people with ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug was compared with platinum-based chemotherapy and met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival at a prespecified interim analysis. Alecensa was first approved by the U.S. FDA for ALK NSCLC in December 2015.

GBC 2023: In generative AI era, collaboration key for drug discovery

Rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) is effectively resetting all biopharmaceutical companies to the figurative starting line, and collaboration is a key strategy to winning the drug discovery race, an AI-based startup founder said at the Global Bio Conference (GBC) 2023. “With AI, all biopharmaceutical firms – whether domestic or multinational – are back at the starting line, and firms pursuing collaboration will have an advantage,” Park Eun-young, CEO and co-founder of AI-designed drug developing biotech Ainb, said at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug. 31. Ainb, a fledgling privately held biotech co-founded by Park in 2022, has around 10 employees working toward AI-designed antibody drugs to provide “just-in-time" therapeutics.

Genexine drug meets phase III endpoint in pediatric growth hormone deficiency

Genexine Co. Ltd.’s recombinant human growth hormone eftansomatropin alfa (GX-H9/TJ-101) met the primary endpoint in a phase III pediatric study conducted in China in children with growth hormone deficiency, and the company plans to file a BLA in 2024 in China on the data. Top-line results showed that GX-H9 met the primary endpoint of annualized height velocity at week 52, demonstrating that it was noninferior to Norditropin (somatropin/Novo Nordisk) in the phase III study conducted by Genexine’s partner, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai.

Newco news: Rewind Therapeutics preps remyelinating agent for clinical trials

For many multiple sclerosis patients, the approval over the past 30 years of a lengthy list of immunomodulatory therapies has helped to reduce the frequency of relapses and to slow disease progression. However, there has been little parallel progress in the development of remyelination therapies to tackle the other key pathophysiological dimension of the disease. Patients still have no therapies that can help to repair at least some of the damage that results from flare-ups, and the resulting neuronal loss contributes to further disease progression and disability. Rewind Therapeutics NV, of Leuven, Belgium, is one of a small clutch of firms attempting to tackle this problem.

Holiday notice

Also in the news

