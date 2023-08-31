BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, August 31, 2023
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors reported in Wistar Institute of Anatomy & Biology patent
Infection
SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors reported in Wistar Institute of Anatomy & Biology patent
Aug. 31, 2023
Wistar Institute of Anatomy & Biology has synthesized new 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science
Infection
Coronavirus
Patents