BioWorld - Thursday, August 31, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Infection

SARS-CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors reported in Wistar Institute of Anatomy & Biology patent

Aug. 31, 2023
No Comments
Wistar Institute of Anatomy & Biology has synthesized new 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science Infection Coronavirus Patents