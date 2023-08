Neurology/Psychiatric

DE Shaw Research patents TRPA1 antagonists

A DE Shaw Research LLC patent reports N3-substituted uracil compounds acting as transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily A member 1 (TRPA1) antagonists. As such, they are reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, fibrosis, autoimmune disease, neurological, dermatological, cardiovascular, respiratory and gastrointestinal disorders, among others.