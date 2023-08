Immune

Roche patent details new STING antagonists

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have patented imidazole macrocycles acting as stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING; TMEM173) antagonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory, neurological, metabolic, cardiovascular and ocular disorders.