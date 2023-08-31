BioWorld - Thursday, August 31, 2023
Cancer

Purdue Research Foundation divulges new NTMT1 inhibitors

Aug. 31, 2023
Purdue Research Foundation has prepared and tested new peptides acting as N-terminal Xaa-Pro-Lys N-methyltransferase 1 (NTMT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
