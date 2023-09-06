Heartbreaking results for Cardiamp heart failure trial

When the data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) for Biocardia Inc.’s phase III pivotal trial of its Cardiamp cell therapy for heart failure advised pausing the study in July to analyze the interim results, the company expressed confusion as there were no reported treatment-emergent safety issues and aggregated blinded data showed better than expected outcomes. With the recommended external analysis now complete, the company confirmed the study is unlikely to achieve its primary endpoint at one year. The trial has now been unblinded.