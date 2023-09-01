Aria ready for this, PPIs? Phathom opera with GERD prospect nearing finale

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. made recent headway with its new mechanism of action in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) even as further, disturbing discoveries in the space are seeing daylight. Florham Park, N.J.-based Phathom turned over to the U.S. FDA the requested six-month stability data related to reformulated vonoprazan tablets, and the numbers remained consistent with three-month data, reflecting N-nitroso-vonoprazan nitrosamine control and levels comfortably more than tenfold below the acceptable daily intake limit.